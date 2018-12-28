Thank you for sharing the experiences of people in need in The Seattle Times’ articles.
As a visitation supervisor, the experiences I have witnessed have ranged from a mom shooting up during a visit in a restricted office to parents doing everything it takes to be reunited with their children. I have observed three basic types of individuals: those who are willing to help themselves with the support of others; those who abuse the system; and those who genuinely need help but are “stuck.”
Let’s find a way to open the book to a new chapter in the lives of those who want help and hope those who refuse help will change their minds.
Michelle Huff, Bellingham
