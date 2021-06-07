Re: “Seattle council member suggests naming new light-rail station bridge for Rep. John Lewis” [June 3, Local News]:

Why would we name a pedestrian bridge in Northgate after late U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia? While he has an amazing legacy, he has no direct connection to the bridge, to Northgate or Licton Springs. By default, it should be the Thornton Creek Pedestrian Bridge. It spans what was part of Thornton Creek, now Interstate 5, and on the west side will pass between two wetlands as part of Seattle’s largest creek. And the public art on the bridge is to simulate salmon swimming up Thornton Creek.

The light-rail project just filled in part of this creek along First Avenue Northeast to simplify construction, not out of necessity. The least we can do is honor the creek by using the bridge to draw attention to its critical role in our urban environment.

And if we feel the need to name it after a person, ask the Suquamish and Duwamish Tribes for suggestions. This is their ancestral land. Both Licton Springs and Thornton Creek played a critical role in Suquamish and Duwamish culture. Or at the last then name it after the late Billy Frank Jr., who spent his life fighting for Native fishing rights.

Richard Truax, Seattle