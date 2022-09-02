Re: “Urban forests: ‘Don’t destroy existing parks’ ” [Aug. 28, Northwest Voices]:

Contrary to claims in a recent letter, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is not considering any development in North SeaTac Park under the airport’s Sustainable Airport Master Plan nor in the airport’s Real Estate Master Plan.

Port of Seattle Commissioners are leading the effort to develop a road map for restoring the park. In response to community concerns about the park’s future, the Port put values into action in a new, good faith partnership with the city of SeaTac. The city of SeaTac has been the park’s steward for the last 30 years. Commissioners recently stated our intent to develop a “shared vision for the future of North SeaTac Park … to figure out a plan for the long-term health and wellness of the park.” (Read the full statement at portseattle.org/news/joint-statement-north-seatac-park).

The commissioners are in regular communication with local cities, leaders and communities on ways to improve the environment and build trust as we fulfill our responsibility in a transparent manner to operate SEA in a manner that expands benefits to everyone in our region.

Aaron Pritchard, Port of Seattle Commission Chief of Staff