Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently alarmed me, exclaiming, “it’s now time to start moving American (military) dependents out of South Korea,” adding, “pre-emption is becoming more likely as their (North Korea) technology matures.”

I was dumbfounded. I’m a proud parent of two Korean-born children adopted as infants who are now exceptional young adults. Does Graham believe the U.S. should bomb North Korea first? It horrifies me that this could happen in my children’s birth country.

Twenty-five million people live in North Korea. South Korea, our sixth largest trade partner, has more than 51 million residents. Samsung, Hyundai and Kia are multinational corporations based in South Korea. The Winter Olympics are scheduled to start in February 2018 in Pyeongchang. The world’s finest athletes will be just 40 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two countries.

Sen. Graham apparently believes the U.S. should ignite a bomb exchange, devastating the Korean Peninsula.

Kathryn Gardow, Seattle