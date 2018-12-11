Experts and lay people agree that heroin usage is bad for one’s health. How can King County and Seattle condone such an illegal, harmful activity?

I’m wondering if an addict can come to a safe-injection site, rebranded as a community health-engagement location, every day for one month, six months, a year? I have seen nothing on visit limitations.

I assume all data will be made public since sites will be publicly funded. Before any public money goes into these sites, we deserve to see the operational details.

Transparency!

Jean Amick, Seattle