Medicare for All is a laudable objective which I support. But radical disruption to our current health-care system is a recipe for destabilizing a complicated and fragile system just as the Affordable Care Act is taking root.

The entire health-care industry is organizing a joint lobbying effort to defeat such change, and we can be assured that there will be no restraint in its efforts. Challenging this fundamental political reality will handicap the prime objective of turning out the Trump administration.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and her allies in this effort should revisit the history of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s failed attempt at radical redesign of health care in the mid 1990s and learn from it.

Stuart Weibel, Seattle