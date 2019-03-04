Medicare for All is a laudable objective which I support. But radical disruption to our current health-care system is a recipe for destabilizing a complicated and fragile system just as the Affordable Care Act is taking root.
The entire health-care industry is organizing a joint lobbying effort to defeat such change, and we can be assured that there will be no restraint in its efforts. Challenging this fundamental political reality will handicap the prime objective of turning out the Trump administration.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and her allies in this effort should revisit the history of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s failed attempt at radical redesign of health care in the mid 1990s and learn from it.
Stuart Weibel, Seattle
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Hidden in plain sight, sex trafficking thrives on the casual callousness of buyers | Op-Ed
- America after Trump | Leonard Pitts Jr. / Syndicated columnist
- Lummi's sacred obligation is to feed orcas, our relations under the waves | Op-Ed
- I am living proof that it's best to keep Native children with their tribal communities | Op-Ed
- UW Gates Center is a higher-ed success story | Editorial
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.