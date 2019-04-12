Something as bad as the streetcar could only be the result of special interests and complicit government.

I take the No. 27 bus to and from work, which runs along Yesler Way, so I see the streetcar frequently. I see it taking up space on what is now only one lane on the north side of Yesler Way, and I see the five passengers on the streetcar that is twice as long as the No. 27 bus where I’m cramped standing room only.

Along the same reasoning for getting rid of the streetcar, Seattle needs to reconsider bike lanes. They take up too much space for a minuscule number of users. As I ride the bus along Yesler, I see fewer bike riders than I see streetcar users, and bike lanes take up even more street and parking space than the streetcar.

Steve Davis, Seattle