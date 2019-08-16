Re: “What happens if Seattle eliminates library fines?” and “$219 million tax hike is heading toward approval — Seattle Library Levy”:

Our library is joining dozens of other libraries in eliminating late fines. I donate to the Seattle Public Library. I regularly check out books and DVDs. I voted for the levy, even with the no-fine attachment.

Patrons who don’t return material will still be charged replacement fees, and their cards will be blocked. This makes no sense. Isn’t that just extending the previous policy? We’re telling people that even though you have three weeks to read a book and can then renew it, you can still keep it past the date you agreed to even though others may be wanting to read that book, and you won’t be charged daily fines. Is that a lesson to teach your children?

It’s a matter of responsibility.

Neal Starkman, Seattle