No Seattle Times reader needed to go beyond the headline “Homeowners say upzone plan would ruin views of Lake Union” to guess the obvious “take-away” from the article: the “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) mindset continues to pervade communities when they selfishly look inward instead of trying to see the “greater good” from the proposed action by government. In this case, it’s allowing the current residential height limits in more than two dozen Seattle neighborhoods to be raised so in theory more affordable housing could be ultimately built.

Opponents to this proposed measure unwittingly showed in the article their true colors by noting that” luxury apartments” (and not affordable housing) would eventually be built in place of existing lower density apartments if the height increase occurs. This narrow attitude conveniently ignores the reality of the “trickle down housing concept,” where multiple housing options created by higher density projects allow people to purchase “affordable” units vacated (sold) by owners who “moved up” to the higher priced units.

Calling out the selfish intentions of NIMBY proponents might go a long way in allowing other land uses such as housing for the homeless, sewer treatment plants, and landfills to be wisely planned for instead of falling to the wayside because of the entitled attitudes of a small cadre of noisy front-page grabbing opponents.

Paul Cathcart, Edmonds