Re: “Nikki Haley ‘isn’t in her prime’: Excuse me, Don Lemon?!” [Feb. 19, Opinion]:

I’ve got news for CNN anchor Don Lemon, who as reported in Melinda Henneberger’s column asserted that women are in their prime in their “20s and 30s and maybe 40s” and that 51-year-old presidential candidate Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime”:

I have an aunt who will turn 100 in April, and she knows a helluva lot more than half the members of Congress (and lies less than the other half).

Steve Legg, Bellevue