Re: “Newhouse, Herrera Beutler maintain leads over Trump-backed challengers in new vote counts” [Aug. 3, Local News]:

How fortunate Washington state’s Republican Party is to be represented in Congress by Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler, both willing to speak truth to power when faced with willful ignorance and virulent hatred.

They are a reminder of what the Grand Old Party was once capable of, adhering to conservative principles and their oath of office at the same time.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

