The government of New Zealand has moved quickly to ban assault weapons after the massacre at mosques there.
It realizes that had the shooter not had easy access to such a weapon, the atrocity would not have occurred.
Contrast that with the reaction of our Congress to similar events in this country. “Thoughts and prayers” are no substitute for the rational and responsible approach taken in New Zealand.
Mark Erickson, Camano Island
