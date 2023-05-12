Re: “The end of a right: Seattle eliminating turns on red lights” [May 5, A1]: The Seattle Department of Transportation has made a very poor decision by eliminating right turns on red lights downtown. On many streets heavy pedestrian traffic crossing intersections means that maybe one car, sometimes no cars, are able to make a turn on a green light. This is going to frustrate drivers, especially people trying to make deliveries to businesses, drop off or pick up people waiting for rides and for those who are just trying to get to work.

When drivers are frustrated, they will drive more aggressively. Buses use the curb lane and then get stuck, resulting in people not reaching their destinations on time

A solution would be to implement 4-way walk signals for pedestrians. I used these in Denver and I have wondered why they have never been implemented in Seattle. All cars stop and all pedestrians cross, including crossing diagonally This would keep traffic moving and keep pedestrians safe. The no right on red is a blunder from SDOT.

Alayne Cartales, Seattle

