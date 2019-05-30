Re: “Seattle School Board approves controversial science curriculum — with caveats”:

As a former member of the last elementary science adoption committee in Seattle (1996), I applaud the School Board in moving ahead with the adoption. The current K-5 science curriculum was developed a quarter of a century ago. Board members rightly listened to students and adoption-committee members, as well as university science-education experts. These experts know most about what actually works in the classroom for all students.

A few years ago, I attended an in-depth session by the Lawrence Hall of Science (University of California, Berkeley) researchers. They guided us through grades 4 and 5 lessons that would be refined and included in the Amplify curriculum. The researchers were brilliant, and the curriculum was the best I had seen to support the new standards (Next Generation Science Standards). Text book-centered programs will not support learning and end up on shelves with dust.

Elaine Woo, Bellevue, former Seattle elementary teacher and principal, and central office science-program manager