The Trump administration will be decreasing the number of refugees accepted into the U.S. despite the fact that, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, the global number of refugees and asylum-seekers has reached a record high.

As a family physician who has cared for many patients and families who have come to the U.S. as refugees and asylum-seekers, I am personally saddened that these people who have faced persecution, violence or fear in their home countries will be increasingly turned away from ours.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims that the decreased cap on refugees is necessary to process asylum claims. These claims should absolutely be processed efficiently but not at the expense of refugees’ well-being. The administration also argues that the cap must be lowered for security reasons despite the extensive vetting already performed and ample evidence that immigrants in general, and particularly refugees, help to decrease crime rates in the U.S. rather than raise them.

I urge concerned citizens to support organizations that aid refugees and to vote in the midterm elections.

