Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss and some of his City Council colleagues want to explore lidding Interstate 5. Big dreams are great, but how about an alternative vision — a safe, graffiti-free city where the streets are smooth, parks are maintained, and everyone has a roof over their heads with the supportive services needed to thrive?

I look forward to electing new council members who can help us achieve such an audacious goal.

Brian Giddens, Seattle