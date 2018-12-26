Re: “Trump’s pick for acting defense chief brings knack for complex issues honed at UW, Boeing”:

Patrick Shanahan comes to the job without any military or foreign-policy experience. He has been a businessman, and this article extolled his budget and management skills honed at Boeing and the University of Washington. In his 17-month role as deputy secretary of defense, he focused on budgets, management and Space Force. Foreign relations, counterterrorism, building alliances, military strategy — apparently not so much.

The Pentagon is not a business. Thinking that it is at any time, let alone when U.S. foreign policy and relationships with our allies are in shambles, is folly.

Not unexpectedly, Shanahan’s biggest plus is “he’s liked by President Trump” and apparently willing to do his bidding.

I expect better than normalizing Shanahan’s appointment and downplaying the risks.

Beverly Marcus, Kirkland