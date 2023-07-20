Re: “State panel exits with a final message: Washington needs a new airport” [July 18, Business]:

There is an existing airfield at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Why is this option automatically removed from the discussion?

Honolulu International Airport is immediately adjacent to Hickam Air Force Base and the Air Force uses the commercial runways. How is that different from a proposal to either share the airfield or even consider moving the Air Force base to Central Washington? Around the country there are many examples of Air Force bases that are stand-alone entities.

This is a ready-made solution to our problem. It just takes the will of our politicians to persuade the military/federal government to be flexible without compromising national security.

Stephen Tomlanovich, Kirkland