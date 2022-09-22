Re: “Where will WA’s new airport be? Enumclaw Plateau residents oppose one option” [Sept. 18, Local News]:

The time has long passed to disband the Puget Sound Regional Council and its embedded mandate to shove more flights into King County.

Air traffic is a state issue, and a statewide approach is necessary to share not only the jobs and revenue, but also the pollution and congestion. Long has King County been able to strong arm the rest of the state, resulting in travel experiences that are like cattle wrangling for travelers, and the degradation of surrounding communities. Enough is enough.

Laura Anderson, Des Moines