Re: “WA lawmakers kick hunt for major airport site far into the future” [May 15, Boeing & Aerospace]:

The Legislature and other elected and appointed officials have failed again to find a site for a new international airport, reportedly needed within 25 years, probably sooner.

Isn’t McChord Field the obvious answer? It’s near population centers of King and Pierce Counties, and it has space for new facilities that will be required.

Gov. Jay Inslee and our Congressional delegation should get busy persuading the Air Force to move to Moses Lake, which has plenty of space and is not near population centers. Fort Lewis could be fully restored to the Army. Then additional runways, if needed, could be built with concourses, jet ways and gates, and other facilities necessary for a modern first-class airport.

Richard Page, Seattle