Re: “Seattle needs a new Sea-Tac-sized airport. No one wants it near them” [Nov. 13, Local News]:

The Western Washington area, with its beautiful Salish Sea, is a pristine jewel on the surface of this Earth. There is no more certain way to kill the beauty and fundamental character of this area than to build another large airport, which will bring more destructive growth and commercialism to the area.

The article makes clear that small farmers and residents do not want their lives and livelihoods ruined by a humongous new airport. Yet, as the plight of southern resident orca pods, the nearing extinction of salmon species and the increasing traffic jams on Interstate 5 make clear, the surest way for the unique character of the whole area to be destroyed is to force in another growth-producing large airport.

People of this area should adamantly oppose the cupidity and greed of pro-growth voices supporting a new airport who essentially want to destroy this area by bringing about Los Angeles-type sprawl. We should heed the wisdom of Indigenous people and those who work close to the land in opposing any new airport.

Tom Krebsbach, Brier