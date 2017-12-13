As the Atlantic salmon pen issue goes before the state for review in 2018, I hope someone, somewhere actually scientifically assesses whether the Atlantics have done any damage to the local ecology before there are any moves to curb net-pen aquaculture.

Are there sea-lice problems? Any damage from the net-pens’ waste? Has there been any threat to, or competition with, the so-called “wild” salmon stocks?

The latest Seattle Times article screams again about “invasive species.”

Then, buried at the story’s end are statements from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife that “Atlantics don’t pose a risk to native salmon,” “competition is not a problem, either,” and that escaped fish that have been tested are “not sexually mature … and have been free of disease.”

The Times’ stories also continue to avoid a key issue — whether economic competition from farmed salmon has a lot to do with the commercial fishermen’s opposition to it.

The higher the price of “wild” salmon (most of which are reared in hatcheries, then released to grow in public waters, benefiting like the Atlantics), the more commercials benefit.

John Brewer, Port Angeles