As a retired Bellevue City Council member, it is very sad indeed to see city council candidates Phillip Yin, Jared Nieuwenhuis and Steve Fricke turning to ugly, negative hit pieces against their opponents, Janice Zahn, Karol Brown and incumbent Lynne Robinson, filled with lies, half truths and distortions about a safe-injection site, and that are just plain mean.
These three women candidates are extremely well educated, dedicated public servants, experienced and very qualified.
I hope Bellevue voters will reject negative, mean-spirited campaigning and look carefully at the character and integrity of our future Bellevue leaders. Let’s show these three male candidates that negative campaigning isn’t Bellevue’s style.
Margot Blacker, Bellevue
