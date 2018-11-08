On the Kim Schrier/Dino Rossi race for the 8th Congressional District, I am perfectly satisfied that both are honorable citizens, indeed, that we are fortunate to have people of their quality taking time from their lives in an attempt to serve us as representatives.

But each chose advertising that did all that could be done to demonize their opponent by the use of criticisms wildly out of context, global judgments based on only partial evidence, accusations exaggerated beyond reason and assertions almost comically irrelevant (like the dust up over a state income tax).

If this style of campaigning is the new normal, it can only discourage other honorable citizens from pursuing a career in elected public service. What does that leave us with?

William R. Andersen, Seattle