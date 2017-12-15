Recent seattletimes.com headlines have included “Navy censures retired admiral for taking gifts in ‘Fat Leonard’ corruption case”; “Navy grounds Whidbey crew after aircraft draws penis shape in sky above Eastern Washington”; and “Deadly Navy collisions were ‘avoidable,’ reports say.”

That’s a lot of bad judgment. So is the Navy’s Electronic Warfare Range over the San Juans, the Olympic Peninsula and Olympic National Park.

Originally the Navy claimed its warfare range would involve little increased jet traffic. A fivefold increase is now proposed.

Originally the Navy claimed there was no acceptable alternative. Now that the purchase of nearly 42 previously undisclosed Growlers has been revealed, the Navy says these will be stationed elsewhere.

Indeed, training has long been conducted at Mountain Home, Idaho; Boardman, Oregon; China Lake, California; and Yakima. This training does not belong over Olympic National Park, a World Heritage Site and International Biosphere Reserve, the Olympic Peninsula, or the San Juans.

Our Congressional delegation should call on the Navy to correct this situation, as U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., did in the case of the skywriting — a much lesser insult.

Ron Richards, chair, Save the Olympic Peninsula, Port Angeles