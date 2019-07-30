There is no rift with the Navy. There would have to be a relationship first. The Navy has imposed itself for decades on the residents with impunity. Even the recent farce of the environmental impact statement was commissioned by the Navy, paid for and basically run by the Navy to push forward its agenda. Navy residents of Whidbey Island continue to grow and insulate themselves, and target anyone who disagrees with their policies and advancement of the military in our area.

We who are non-Navy and live on Whidbey Island have a right to not be harassed day and night by jets. The Navy is not welcome regardless of the jobs they bring.

I live in the flight path. My grandparents built the house I live in with my wife and four children before the Navy was here.

These jets hurt us. The true sound of freedom is the absence of jet noise. Naval Air Station Whidbey should be closed and the land sold off.

Brian Christensen, Oak Harbor