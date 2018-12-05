I have lived, paddled, hiked and loved the Salish Sea, the San Juan Islands and the North Cascades for 81 years, and I am incensed at the Navy’s cavalier attitude toward its intrusion into this area, its total disregard for the way its noise has ruined the once quiet and renewing qualities of Whidbey Island in particular.

Deception Pass State Park is a treasure, as is all of Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve. How dare the Navy pollute this area with its unbearable noise and propaganda?

The exercises at the Navy Outlying Field Coupeville are a horror and need to be relocated elsewhere. There is no other mitigation on a matter that is becoming exponentially worse.

As a past general (Dwight D. Eisenhower) warned, beware of an overbearing “military-industrial complex.” If there is no feasible technology available to reduce the horrific Growler noise, then go back to the drawing boards and go elsewhere in the meantime, or at least take the expansion elsewhere.

Sharon Stroble, Seattle