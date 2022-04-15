Re: “Navy SEALs facing adjustments if ban on training at WA state parks holds” [April 9, Local News]:

I thought Seattle Times reporter Hal Bernton gave a good assessment of state Superior Court Judge James Dixon ’s decision. Dixon found that the Legislature never granted the authority to permit military uses of the state Department of Parks and Recreation. The judge also found that the Navy violated state environmental law by not conducting a proper environmental impact statement (EIS).

My concern with the article is that it leaves the reader with the impression that this ruling is a hardship for the Navy. The Navy has been given hundreds of public lands on which it can build its bases and conduct its training, both in Washington state and numerous other states. To imply that this ruling will make the Navy less effective in its mission is simply not true.

Our state parks need to be a place where people go for relaxation and enjoyment. They should not be a place where people have to worry if someone in military fatigues with “fake weapons” is going to be near them or watching them.

Paula Shafransky, Sedro-Woolley