Defenders of our rights

We all should welcome any military training that needs to be done because without it we may lose our parks and homes in this country.

Our military is the reason we have these things and can keep them, so we must support as much training as possible by all our military. Our great leaders of the past, and some lately, have seen the need to cut military funds and close many training facilities in the U.S. and elsewhere. The world is in a very dangerous condition at the present time, and we need a strong, trained military to make sure we don’t lose our country and freedoms.

I spent 27 years in the military, most of which were in training or training support. To the people who oppose the SEAL training, would you do away with the fire department and the police department because they are not needed until something happens?

We had better make sure the members of our armed forces are trained and ready at all times even as we hope that we will never need them. Without them, we could lose all freedoms we now have.

Robert L. Price, Seattle

Campers on board

As campers, we have no opposition to Navy SEALs coming into our state parks.

We have been tent camping at Deception Pass State Park every summer for the past 10 years. During the night, the beaches are deserted and the campground is secluded from both West Beach and North Beach by trees and dense brush. We wouldn’t mind it at all if the SEALs came ashore. They would come and go in the middle of the night, undetected. Campers would never know they had been there. SEALs are training to be stealthy. No noise and certainly no threat to people in their tents and RVs, and certainly no distraction like the Growler jets that often fly over the park during the night.

We’d feel very safe knowing that the SEALs were around.

Paul and Joyce Heins, Redmond

‘No trespassing’

Our Washington State Parks are treasured as places of relaxation and peace for family activities such as picnics and trail walking. Knowing that Navy SEALs in full battle gear are crawling up on the beaches and occupying land sites will change that sense of peace. The Navy’s counter argument that the whole point is that they won’t be seen is not reassuring.

The state parks are not the only possible training locations. The Navy currently owns miles of coastline and thousands of acres of land in Washington state. Military training sites should be located there. We civilians respectfully obey the “No Trespassing” signs on military property. We ask that our parks be equally respected as places set apart for recreational enjoyment.

It is the State Parks Commission that will decide if this Navy SEALs training will be allowed in the parks. The most important action you can take is to contact the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, and send copies of your letter to Gov. Jay Inslee.

Comments can also be sent to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest.

Gloria Koll, Freeland, Whidbey Island