Re: “Trump’s Navy meddling weakens America”:

During the Vietnam War and for many years after, veterans had to fight the calls that we were war criminals and baby killers. Many veterans felt the need to hide their service as a result.

Now Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, accused of shooting innocent civilians, including a young girl, and knifing an unarmed teen fighter in custody, has President Donald Trump’s support.

This president won’t be happy until he’s brought down everything decent and good about America.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park, Marine Vietnam veteran