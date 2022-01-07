The Seattle Times editorial board is misguided with its Navy reset recommendation for Whidbey Island [“Navy and Whidbey Island advocates need compromise on jet noise,” Dec. 27, Opinion].

There is no “feud between the U.S. Navy and residents of Whidbey Island.” Relationships between the base and Whidbey area leaders are among the best in the nation.

The Navy is being sued by a specific, energetic, well-funded activist group. Once the pinnacle of environmental law, the National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act now present endless opportunities for “long running” litigation.

This certainty of litigation (not Whidbey feud) prompted a six-year review process and the voluminous data the magistrate disparages. The judge’s biting “bon mot,” as praised by the editorial board, is only valid within this context.

Loud jets have been at Whidbey since 1956. The Navy is increasing these to about half of historical levels (118 versus 216).

Additionally, the Whidbey practice field is one of exceedingly few aircraft carrier practice fields. Losing any of their capacity is a one-way door — they don’t come back.

The Navy should think quite hard prior to any reset concerning these.

Steve Bristow, Spokesperson, Navy League, Oak Harbor