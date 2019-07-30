If people don’t want to live where planes fly, then they shouldn’t live here. The Navy has been here for almost 80 years.

I grew up on Whidbey Island and still reside here. I have always loved watching the jets fly and going to air shows at the base. This tiny group of people doesn’t speak for the majority of the island. While I didn’t grow up in a military family, I knew a lot of military families, am now married to a man in the Navy and have always supported the military.

The Navy has cooperated with reports and information. Training is very important to be deployment ready. It’s vital to our national security. The jet “noise” is the sound of freedom.

Katie Hernandez, Oak Harbor