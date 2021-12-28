Re: “Navy and Whidbey Island advocates need compromise on jet noise” [Dec. 27, Opinion]:
The residents of Whidbey Island are not the only folks affected by the noise. Though I worked for the Navy for more than 30 years and recognize the need for training the force, I have been unable to find hearing protection effective against the daily assault on my 74-year-old ears. Those jets scream a few hundred feet above the Columbia River in many counties, including my property in Stevens.
Running flights above Lake Roosevelt at a level where I can see the pilot seems a bit much. Might there possibly be a site on the West Coast closer to the base for training?
Carlos Weber, Northport
