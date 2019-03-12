Re: “Navy rejects call for more Growler jet monitoring”:

I am disheartened by the Navy’s dismissive response to the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. As I have experienced firsthand and seen in the powerful documentary “Plane Truths,” the negative impact of these thundering jets is already severely damaging to health, well-being and wildlife on Whidbey Island, in the San Juan Islands, Port Townsend and beyond. Under its new plan, the Navy will quadruple the number of planes flying low over Ebey’s Landing for their training runs.

The Navy’s disregard for the human impact of its invasive activities in our region resembles similar disregard elsewhere. A current struggle is underway in Okinawa, Japan, where the Navy plans to build a major installation on an environmentally sensitive bay despite a vote by 72 percent of Okinawans to oppose it. Likewise its expansion in Hawaii has deleterious effects on land and people.

In theory, the purpose of the U.S. military is to defend and protect us. Why, then, do Americans put up with the Navy’s disregard for the very people it purports to be defending and protecting?

Jonis Davis, Seattle