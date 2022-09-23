Re: “Manchin rails against ‘revenge politics’ on permit plan” [Sept. 20, Business]:

Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer’s side deal to ease permitting requirements for pipeline projects, specifically the Mountain Valley Pipeline that runs through West Virginia, Virginia and into North Carolina, and through the waters and lands of several Indigenous tribes, including sacred burial sites, was agreed upon in order to get Manchin’s vote for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The IRA passed and is now law. Meanwhile, Sen. Schumer has said this new permitting language will be included in a continuing resolution that must be voted on by Sept. 30 to keep the government from shutting down.

I know there’s nothing new in this cynical scenario. However, the stakes for our world have never been higher. We are careening toward environmental/climate disaster (some places, among them Pakistan, are already there). Allowing more pipelines for dirty fracked gas truly is madness and is a kick in the face and lives of the communities in Appalachia that have suffered disproportionately.

Manchin gets his money from fossil-fuel interests. How much more blatant can political corruption and cynicism be?

Iris Antman, Seattle