By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Trump arraigned, pleads not guilty to 37 classified documents charges” [June 13, Nation & World]:

I am a Vietnam-era veteran of the Air Force Strategic Air Command. I am familiar with the U.S. government’s documents classification system. President Donald Trump has been charged with 37 felony counts, including 31 under the Espionage Act.

I strongly urge all Americans to support the U.S. Department of Justice in its efforts to defend U.S. national security. Thank you for your allegiance to this great nation.

Ron Morrison, Tacoma

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories