Re: “Trump arraigned, pleads not guilty to 37 classified documents charges” [June 13, Nation & World]:

I am a Vietnam-era veteran of the Air Force Strategic Air Command. I am familiar with the U.S. government’s documents classification system. President Donald Trump has been charged with 37 felony counts, including 31 under the Espionage Act.

I strongly urge all Americans to support the U.S. Department of Justice in its efforts to defend U.S. national security. Thank you for your allegiance to this great nation.

Ron Morrison, Tacoma