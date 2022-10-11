I am very proud of the heritage of my four immigrant Italian grandparents, and I feel strongly that Italian Americans deserve a holiday in our honor. But Christopher Columbus in no way represents the history, culture or contributions of Italian Americans. The first Columbus Day was in 1792, long before the waves of Italian immigrants reached our shores. We should disconnect our holiday from the beginning of the destruction of Native American peoples.

We need a day that represents the sacrifices, hard work and contributions of the millions of Italians who came to this country. How about John Basilone Day, which would honor the 1.5 million Italian soldiers in World War II? Or Enrico Fermi, the great physicist? Or if you want to draw a name from Italian history, how about Leonardo da Vinci, one of the most brilliant people who ever lived? Or Giuseppe Garibaldi, whose leadership was critical to unifying Italy?

We Italians need a day, one that is all our own. And we can do much better than Columbus.

David Perasso, Seattle