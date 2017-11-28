Regarding Jon Talton’s “ ‘America First’ nationalism is bad for state’s economy”:
Talton writes, “The idea that NAFTA or TPP surrendered ‘sovereignty’ is a conspiracy-theory untruth.” Surely he knows this statement itself to be the lie.
One need look no further than NAFTA’s investor-state clause for proof. It gives corporations the power to sue governments over laws threatening their profits.
While no fan of President Donald Trump, this sounds to me like a threat to sovereignty: “A country’s independent authority and the right to govern itself” (Merriam-Webster).
Rebecca Klinicke, Kirkland
