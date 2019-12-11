Re: “Moderate Democrats can save themselves and defeat Trump”:

Brian Baird states that “it was (Ralph) Nader-backers who caused Al Gore’s loss in 2000.” Not true. I was one of those who voted for Nader because the policies he championed are mine and obviously those of many others.

No candidate for any office deserves anyone’s vote. They must earn it. If Gore had won his own state of Tennessee, he would have won the election. Gore’s campaign was lethargic and failed to ignite excitement among Democrats.

Jim Rettig, Woodinville