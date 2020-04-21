I am 84 years old. I have cancer, in remission; I have diabetes, under control; I have multiple stents, but my blood pressure is under control. I plan to stay sheltered until the scientists, doctors and government officials tell me it is safe to mingle.
I respect the right of anyone to complain about the closing of business and recreation. I do not support gatherings in large groups. Protesters endanger not only themselves but anyone who comes in contact with them. That violates my right to stay safe, and I resent it.
I plan to boycott any business that decides to open against the advice of scientists and government officials.
I trust doctors and scientists to guide me into making safe decisions at this time. I refuse to listen to people who just rely on gut instinct to determine our course of action.
John A. Porter, Kirkland
