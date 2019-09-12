I spent 45 years as a resident of King County and worked in Seattle. I always felt safe and impressed by the city. My husband and I left the area 10 years ago, and it was a fantastic decision.

On numerous occasions, we have thought about coming back as tourists to experience Seattle through a different lens. We did that one night a month ago, and never again.

The filth and homelessness was unbelievable. The hidden cost that can’t be calculated is the loss in revenue to hotels, restaurants and businesses as tourists become disenchanted with the city and go elsewhere.

While city officials wring their hands and hold their noses, revenue is going down the drain.

Annette Alt, Entiat