Re: “Music education is key contributor to academic achievement” [May 13, Opinion]:

A recent “My Take” essay on music education really hit home. But it gave only a passing glance to the “touchy-feely” stuff and didn’t expound on one of the most important benefits of music programs: the social development portion and how it keeps kids off the street and into the “band group” of kids.

Perhaps you weren’t one of the popular kids. Perhaps you weren’t suited to the various other school clubs or sports. Where do you go to keep away from the gangs? Why, band!

After I joined band in the fifth grade and continued on through high school, I found friends, went on band contests/trips and, most importantly, found a niche or “group” in school. I belonged.

Band was such an important part of high school that I never went to general class reunions but instead opted for band reunions. Those were my friends!

Pulling band programs will lead to more estranged youth looking for somewhere to belong. Wouldn’t you rather it be band?

Bill Visee, Renton