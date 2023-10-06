Re: “Mercer Island High School band to play at Macy’s Day Parade” [Sept 24, Education Lab]:

We’re all cheering for Mercer Island! This is an incredible accomplishment that’s taken an undeniable level of talent, dedication and spirit. Sadly, the ability to go on a weeklong trip and raise more than $30,000 — or to even have quality music education leading up to high school — is not an opportunity afforded to everyone. In a world where Washington Middle School’s jazz program must be narrowly saved by donations from Quincy Jones and the Nesholm Family Foundation, school donations need to be shared across the board, or better yet, eliminated entirely in favor of state funding.

As a public school student, I witness infuriating chronic underfunding firsthand. Our high school band program exists solely from continuous fundraising and uses sousaphones held together with tape. It’s frustrating for parents not to see their money go directly to their child, but our current model of community support exacerbates inequity for low-income communities.

Music is one of the many remarkable programs schools have to offer. It’s built an extraordinary community of support, enthusiasm and purpose at my school, and Mercer Island’s marching band is a testament to what is achievable. It’s about time everyone has that opportunity.

Rennen Kaminski-Willard, Seattle