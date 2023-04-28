Re: “Closures, cuts to clubs and music on table as schools face shortfalls” [April 21, A1]:

Your article on cuts to school music programs contained no reference to the mountains of statistical data showing that students who participate in school music academically outperform those who don’t. One Canadian study, sampling 100,000 students from all over the country, showed that math and science test scores were higher among those who participated in school music vs. those who don’t, even when adjusted for location and demographics.

The result is causative, not just correlative. This is because, as Johns Hopkins Medicine research has shown, playing music activates more areas of the brain than any other human activity, making an ideal tool for cognitive development. Playing music is demanding. Musicians must track from note to note, passage to passage, keep track of form, manipulate their instrument, keep their rhythmic timing (pure math), and in the case of improvising musicians, create logical music passages spontaneously while chords are changing.

The brain is doing a huge amount of computing when playing music. Add in the social benefits of belonging to a group, and you have the most valuable development tool any school could ever ask for. And this is the first thing they want to cut?

Gary Gibson, Edmonds, executive and artistic director, Steel Magic Northwest