When I was a teenager, I learned from Robert Thouless’s book “Straight and Crooked Thinking” that no argument could get anywhere without defining important terms.

What a pity the term “collusion” was never clearly defined in its everyday, ethical sense, and set apart from legal discussions of coordination and conspiracy in Robert Mueller’s report.

Even if legal proof of “conspiracy” or “coordination” were determined to not have been met in the Mueller report, nothing changes the fact that acts of collusion, like ganging up on someone, cheating, or accepting and rejoicing in illicit help, are widely condemned as unethical and reprehensible.

It is sad that in political life, recognizing and naming actions that are unethical get parsed into legalisms, forgetful of the roots of law – our common human practices and decencies.

Michael Preston, Kirkland