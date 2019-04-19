It is increasingly clear President Trump will avoid his just desserts. It is time for American citizens to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from the chaos Trump will inflict on the country at election time.
John Christensen, Edmonds
It is increasingly clear President Trump will avoid his just desserts. It is time for American citizens to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from the chaos Trump will inflict on the country at election time.
John Christensen, Edmonds
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.