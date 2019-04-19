Isn’t it about time we stop hounding our duly elected president, get back to the business of running our country and work on the immigration problem?
President Trump will not be removed from office and will serve out his term. Time would be better spent on the problems facing our country.
Right now Congress is stagnant and fixated on finding something on Trump and that will go nowhere. A Republican Senate will not impeach Trump.
Ed Hickey, Oak Harbor
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.