Re: “Mueller warns Congress of continued Russian sabotage”:

What a waste of airtime. It’s all about power and money, both Democrats and Republicans. All they do is fight for power and making a buck. When one party is in charge, they attack the other and try to find something to make them look bad.

When is Washington, D.C., going to take care of the average person on the street? How about health care, immigration and infrastructure for the betterment of society?

By the way, nobody can influence my vote. Just alternate parties every four to eight years. Seems that is the pattern anyway.

Rodney Thornley, Seattle