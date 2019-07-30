After reading the article about a woman who was fatally injured using a metal straw, I cannot understand why we have not changed to compostable straws.

Certainly there are many options. Some of us are old enough to remember when all straws were made of paper. The other big problem with reusable straws is cleaning them. Germs can grow in the residue.

This problem goes beyond straws. When plastics came in, no one envisioned the ultimate disaster they would cause. In addition to cleaning up the world’s plastic waste, we need to move to compostable alternatives for many other products besides straws.

Nancy J. Pittman, Seattle