The National Park Service announced this week that public access to the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park will be limited to Saturdays and Sundays.

For those of us who have followed the budget issues with the National Park Service, we know there is controversy over this decision. But it is true that there has been a backlog of maintenance required in national parks at the very time when demand by Americans is highest for their use. It is also true that keeping a crew going midweek and plowing the road between Longmire and Paradise is a costly challenge.

But this will be a sad season for snowshoers like me who have had the privilege of going midweek and thereby helping to space out the crowds.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle